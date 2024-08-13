Woman on sidewalk seriously injured after being hit by car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman is expected to recover after she was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.

This happened near Lattimore and Kendrick roads around 1 p.m. Rochester Police say a man was speeding through a parking lot and hit a barrier, causing his car to go airborne and into the main road.

That’s when it hit an adult woman on the sidewalk. She was taken to Strong Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver was not hurt and told police he was on his way to Strong for psychiatric treatment. Police helped him get to the hospital.

Criminal charges are being considered, according to police.