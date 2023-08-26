Woman reported missing since Aug. 20; Last seen in Clifton Springs

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they try to locate Rebecca Mayo, who has been reported missing by her family.

Rebecca Mayo is 39 years old, 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Aug. 20 in Clifton Springs, and left the residence in a blue Honda CRV with the New York registration HBV2630, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She said she was going to Geneva to see friends, and her family has been unable to reach her since, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It is possible she is in the Rochester area as well, they added.

If you have any information, contact the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 394-4560.