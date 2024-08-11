Woman rescued from well in Ontario County

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — First responders rescued a woman after she became trapped in a well in Ontario County on Sunday afternoon.

Canandaigua fire officials say they were called to a home on Larue Road in Clifton Springs. Firefighters in Monroe County were sent to help but the woman was rescued before they arrived.

We’ve working to learn if the woman was injured. The Clifton Spring Fire Department and City of Canandaigua first responders performed the rescue.