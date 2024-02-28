RPD: Woman robbed of car at gunpoint on Post Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a 27-year-old woman from Greece had her car stolen at gunpoint on Post Avenue by Milton Street on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

The victim said when she was getting out of her car when more than one suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her and demanded her car. The victim handed the keys and her personal property over and the suspects left with her car.

The victim was not uninjured.

Police are looking for the suspects and the car. Police are following up on leads and anyone with information is asked to call 911.