Woman sentenced in hit-and-run that killed 1-year-old boy

BENTON, N.Y. — A woman has been sentenced in a hit-and-run that killed a 1-year-old boy in Yates County last September.

Sarah Olsen will spend 180 days in the county jail and five years on probation. The 26-year-old Penn Yan resident will also pay nearly $7,000, some of which will go toward the ambulance bill and the boy’s casket.

Olsen’s SUV hit the child on State Route 364 near the intersection of Carroll Road in the Town of Benton. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said the child was in the road when it happened. First responders gave the child CPR and rushed him to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, where he died.