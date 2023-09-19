Woman sentenced to 2 to 6 years in crash that killed 2 in Greece

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman involved in a drunk-driving crash that killed her husband and a motorcyclist in 2021 has been sentenced to two to six years in jail plus fees.

Renee Alger was sentenced for first-degree vehicle manslaughter in the Sept. 11, 2022 crash on West Ridge Road. Greece Police say Alger tried to turn her SUV left onto 390 North and hit an oncoming motorcyclist on West Ridge, Trystan Sylvester, 23, of Greece. Sylvester was pronounced dead at the scene; Alger’s passenger, her husband Charles Alger, 54, later died at the hospital.

Alger’s driver’s license was revoked, as well.