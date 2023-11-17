Woman seriously injured after crashing into utility pole in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A woman, 39, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after her car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning in Batavia.
New York State Troopers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. They determined that the woman’s Toyota was traveling on State Route 98, went off the road, and hit a utility pole which caused it to overturn.
Troopers and the Town of Batavia Fire Department had to rescue her from the car. A Mercy Flight took her to Strong Hospital for treatment. Troopers are still investigating the crash.