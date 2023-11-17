Woman seriously injured after crashing into utility pole in Batavia

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A woman, 39, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after her car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning in Batavia.

New York State Troopers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. They determined that the woman’s Toyota was traveling on State Route 98, went off the road, and hit a utility pole which caused it to overturn.

Troopers and the Town of Batavia Fire Department had to rescue her from the car. A Mercy Flight took her to Strong Hospital for treatment. Troopers are still investigating the crash.