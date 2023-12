HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.

A 28-year-old woman was shot at Trio early Sunday morning. The restaurant is located in Winton Place.

Deputies haven’t publicly identified her. At the time of the shooting, they said she was expected to survive. She died Sunday night.

Investigators are combing through security footage and re-interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information should call 911.