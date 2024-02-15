Woman shot in area of Lyell Avenue and Myrtle Street; is expected to live

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Rochester woman was shot in the area of Lyell Avenue and Myrtle Street on Wednesday. Rochester Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the woman arrived at Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers spoke with her at the hospital.

Investigators are following up on several leads and ask anyone with information to call 911.