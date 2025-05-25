Woman shot multiple times on Willow Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police went to a home on Willow Street, by Karnes Street, for a 32-year-old woman who was shot multiple times.

Police said at this time they believe the shooting was due to domestic family trouble. There are no suspects in custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Willow Street was closed off to traffic temporarily during the investigation, but has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, or Crime Stoppers @585-423-9300, or email the Criminal Investigations Section at CIS@cityofrochester.gov.