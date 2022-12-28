Woman shot on North Union Street Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday afternoon Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of North Union Street for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 24-year-old female resident of Rochester, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation is attempting to establish the exact location and circumstances behind this shooting. At this time there appears to be no danger to the community. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.