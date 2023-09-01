Woman shot on Oakman Street on Rochester’s north side Friday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman in her 20s is recovering after a daytime shooting on Oakman Street off North Clinton Avenue on Rochester’s north side on Friday.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting just after 10:30 a.m. and found evidence of gunfire but no victim. Later, officers learned that a woman arrived at Strong Hospital in a private car to treat an upper body gunshot wound. She is expected to survive.

RPD is still investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.