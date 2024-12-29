Woman shot outside Bubby’s Tavern in Canandaigua, suspect at large

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A late-night altercation outside Bubby’s Tavern on Phoenix Street turned violent Saturday night when gunshots were fired into a crowd at 11:45 p.m.

Canandaigua Police say a suspect fired several shots, hitting a 38-year-old woman from the Town of Canandaigua in the upper arm. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canandaigua Police Detective Catalfamo at (585) 337-2183 or via email at ACatalfamo@canandaiguanewyork.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.