Woman stabbed and carjacked on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed and carjacked on Monday night on North Clinton Avenue near Clifford Avenue.

It happened around 9 p.m. as the woman, 33, was sitting in her car with a man in the parking lot of a liquor store. Rochester Police say that’s when two suspects pushed the man out of the car and tried to push the woman. When they couldn’t get her out, one of the suspects stabbed the woman, then they drove off with the car.

The woman is expected to recover and the man was not injured. Police don’t have any suspects in custody and are asking anyone with information to call 911.