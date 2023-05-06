Woman stabbed during fight on Smith Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman was arrested Friday night after a stabbing on Smith Street.

Police say they responded to Smith Street in the area between Frankfort and State streets at 8:51 p.m. after reports of a woman stabbed.

Before officers arrived on scene, a woman in her 20s was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with a stab wound to the upper body. Officials say her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the stabbing happened as a result of a fight with another woman who had a knife. That 34-year-old female of Rochester was arrested on scene and charged with second degree assault.