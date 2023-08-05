Woman stabbed on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing on North Clinton Avenue.

Police say they responded to Rochester General Hospital for reports of a stabbing around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officers say a 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the upper body.

Police believe the stabbing happened on North Clinton Avenue in the area between Scrantom Street and Albow Place.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say there are no suspects in custody.