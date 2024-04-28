Woman stabbed, police car damaged in large fight on Englert St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a chaotic scene on Englert Street at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday with a large fight in the street.

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the upper body and was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Someone threw a barbecue grill, a large concrete block, and other items at a police vehicle causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Officers de-escalated the very tense scene and safely take two people into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.