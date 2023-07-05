Woman struck, seriously injured in St. Joe’s Garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in a parking garage on North Clinton Avenue.

City police say a woman in her 70s was walking through St. Joe’s Garage at North Clinton Avenue and Pleasant Street when she was hit by the truck shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken by AMR to Strong Memorial Hospital. Police said the driver remained on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. They say alcohol and drugs were not a factor, and no tickets have been issued.