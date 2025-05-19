Woman taken into custody after police say she stabbed another woman on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a 27-year-old woman was taken into custody after police say she stabbed another woman on Lyell Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Lyell Avenue and Saratoga Avenue for a report of a person stabbed.

When they got there, police say the victim, a 32-year-old female from Rochester, was already being brought to Rochester General Hospital. They say the victim was stabbed atleast once in the upper body and is sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Police say after getting a description of the suspect’s vehicle, they spotted it in the area of Lyell Avenue and Sherman Street. Officers say they did a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody, with charges still pending.

According to police, they believe there was a mutual fight between the victim and suspect.

Police are encouraging any other witnesses to call 911.