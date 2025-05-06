Woman who pleaded guilty to collecting dead boyfriend’s benefits has next court date set

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman who pleaded guilty to collecting her dead boyfriend’s social security benefits appeared in court on Tuesday, along with her son who pleaded guilty to helping to hide the body.

The son, Cody Stone, was sentenced to five years of probation for concealment of a human corpse. Wendy Stone hasn’t been sentenced yet and is due back in court in June. The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to conversion/unlawful conveyance of government money back in April, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Federal attorneys say the Stones hid the body of Kenneth Crisman, who died of a fentanyl overdose in December of 2022, in a recycling bin in the basement of his home on Bryan Street. They say Wendy Stone poured bleach on the body to prevent the smell.

Authorities didn’t find Crisman’s body until 10 months later. According to investigators, Wendy Stone collected $7,900 in his Social Security benefits and over $1,000 in his SNAP benefits during that time. Investigators say Wendy Stone used her boyfriend’s debit card to spend the benefits.