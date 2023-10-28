Woman with dementia believed to have wandered away from Rochester hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital with advanced dementia has gone missing.

Emma Rogers had been admitted for treatment to the Elmwood Avenue hospital. Rochester Police say she wandered away from her room around 6 p.m. Friday and they believe she left.

She is approximately 84-years-old, Black, and stands at 5’5″ and weighs about 130 pounds. She has short grey hair. She was wearing a dark blue sweater with light blue hospital scrubs underneath and black or dark-colored sweatpants.

The department is working to obtain a photo of Rogers.

Anyone who has seen Rogers or who has information is asked to call 911.