Woman working in youth detention center charged with rape

RUSH, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Jerica J. Costich, from Rochester, on charges of rape after an allegation that she had an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old detainee at the Industry Residential Center.

Investigators allege that while Costich was working as a Youth Support Specialist she engaged in sexual activity with the victim inside the youth detention center.

The judge issued an order of protection.

Costich was arraigned and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Feb. 2.