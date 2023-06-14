Women, 64, robbed by two men in parking lot on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department responded to Monroe Avenue in the area between Cornell and Rowley streets at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon after reports of a robbery.

Police tell News10NBC that once they got to the scene, 64-year-old woman said she was robbed by two young men in the parking lot.

Through an investigation, police gathered descriptions of the suspects, found them both, and took them into custody.

The suspects — ages 16 and 17 — are both Rochester residents. Police say specific felony charges are still being determined. The victim was not injured during the robbery.