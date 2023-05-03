Women of excellence celebrated at Rochester Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Business Journal recognized dozens of local women of excellence.

The Women of Excellence Award Ceremony was held on Tuesday night at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. One of News10NBC’s own excellent women, Deanna Dewberry, emceed the event.

Deanna helped celebrate the accomplishments of the 50 women of excellence and six previous honorees. Organizers explained what the event means to all involved.

“We really think that this is a fantastic opportunity to show that women are playing a humongous role in the business community in Rochester,” said Ben Jacobs, associate publisher and editor of the Rochester Business Journal. “They’re in leadership positions doing amazing things and businesses are really thriving because of the important contributions women are making and we are here tonight to recognize all of that.”

Women of Excellence highlights community leaders and mentors in Rochester. Awards are open for next year’s awards. You can nominate someone here.