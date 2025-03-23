Women-owned businesses celebrated and economic issues examined at expo

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Greater Rochester Chapter of the National Organization for Women hosted the Women Mean Business Expo on Saturday at ArtisanWorks on Blossom Road.

The event celebrated local women-owned businesses and examined economic issues facing women.

The expo featured 20 local businesses, including vendors, food and refreshments, and retailers. Attendees also participated in a panel discussion on diversity, equity, and inclusion, women in leadership, and pay equity. Networking opportunities were abundant throughout the event.

