Women’s History Month celebrations at Rochester Museum and Science Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Museum and Science Center is still celebrating Women’s History Month this March. The museum is having its third “Women’s Weekend.”

The museum is offering activities and exhibits to celebrate women’s history and contributions to history and science.

“Celebrating women’s ‘herstory’ is important because there are so many women behind the men who have created and who have been part of a lot of different civil rights movements, just different things, and they don’t always get the spotlight.”

The activities offered this weekend include a “herstory” story time and a beauty science lab, where you can make hair masks.



