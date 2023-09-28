Women’s Leadership Summit on Thursday will take place at Riverside Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Business Journal is hosting its ninth annual Women’s Leadership Summit on Thursday.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on East Main Street. The summit aims to promote learning, conversation, career development, networking for women across the community.

The keynote address begins at noon and the Elevating Women Awards to begin at 4:30 p.m. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry is one of the featured speakers.