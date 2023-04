ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The “Greater Rochester Women’s Philharmonic Orchestra” broke out their instruments for a good cause on Sunday.

They performed at a fundraiser for Willow Domestic Violence Center. Willow provides services to people escaping domestic violence.

“The folks that we serve at Willow, and this showing of support today, is just so wonderful,” said Meaghan Dechateauvieux, Willow President & CEO.