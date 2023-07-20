Women’s World Cup kicks off; U.S. plays Friday night

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicked off on Thursday and the U.S. National Team aims to secure an historic three-peat.

The 32-team tournament in New Zealand and Australia in July and August promises to be the best yet. The U.S. is still considered dominant but elite teams worldwide have developed even more with the rise of competitive clubs.

There are eight teams debuting at the tournament, including Ireland, Vietnam, Zambia, Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Portugal and Philippines. They will be up against soccer powerhouses including France, Sweden, and Germany.

The United States will take on Vietnam on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time in its first match in the tournament. You can watch the match on FOX.