Work continues on sinkhole on St. Paul Boulevard

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Drivers in Irondequoit will have to avoid St. Boulevard a little longer.

Crews are still trying to fix part of the road after a sinkhole developed early Wednesday morning.

St. Paul Boulevard is closed between Paxton and Wimbledon roads.

Thursday, Monroe County said workers found a collapsed storm sewer pipe. They are excavating to determine the extent of the collapse and to replace the pipe.

The section of the road will be closed until at least Friday and maybe even into the weekend.