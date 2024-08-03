Work to resume on Madison Street in East Rochester after water leak, sinkhole

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Madison Street near Edmund Lyon Park is expected to reopen by Wednesday morning at the latest.

A large sinkhole caused by a water leak was reported on the street Friday afternoon.

The town and village administrator says the sewer has been repaired in that area, but there’s still more work to do before the road is totally restored. Officials said the emergency repair should be completed and a temporary roadway put down Monday. Monroe County Water Authority has restored water service.

Four homes in the area are under a boil-water advisory from Monroe County.