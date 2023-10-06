Work under way on final steps of replacing Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City leaders say work is underway on preliminary design and engineering of the Inner Loop North Transformation Project.

It’s the first steps to replace the remaining one-and-a-half-mile segment of the Inner Loop expressway between the 490 interchange and Union Street.

When it’s completed, officials say the project will create 22 acres for redevelopment and green space.

The New York State Department of Transportation is funding the design process.

Last year, New York committed $100 million toward the project.