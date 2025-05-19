Worker hospitalized after falling off a roof of a building

HILTON, N.Y. – A worker has been brought to Strong Memorial Hospital after Monroe County Sheriff Deputies say he fell off the roof of a building.

Deputies say at around 10:25 a.m. Monday morning, they responded to Village II Drive in Hilton for a report of a worker who fell off the roof.

The worker was brought to Strong for evaluation and treatment. There is no word on their condition or any other information at this time. This story will be updated as we learn more.