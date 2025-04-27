‘Working smoke detectors alerted them early on’: Deputy Chief on family’s safe escape from house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several fire crews fought a fire on Colvin Street that started in the basement of a home in a side-by-side duplex on Sunday afternoon.

The Rochester Fire Department said an adult and five children got out safely with their dog, and no injuries have been reported.

Deputy Chief David Compton said, “Working smoke detectors in the house alerted them early on and allowed them to safely get outside.”

The home has significant smoke and fire damage and is unlivable. There is damage to the adjoining home, which was vacant.