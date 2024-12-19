World of Inquiry School seniors march to City Hall to deliver letters of intent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Seniors from World of Inquiry School No. 58. marched to Rochester City Hall on Wednesday to deliver their letters of intent.

In the letters, students wrote about where they’re headed after high school, what they hope to do for a career, and a note of gratitude for an adult who helped guide them.

School leaders say the goal was to have other city school students follow in their footsteps. News10NBC spoke with one student who plans to enroll at Keuka College.

“It feels like everything is going really fast. I remember when I was a junior and a freshman and cheering on the seniors. Being in this position right now is really surreal,” said World of Inquiry senior India Tisdale.

India said she wrote her letter to her father and her boyfriend.