World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees to be unveiled Thursday morning

World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees to be announced Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday’s the big day: The Strong Museum will unveil the year’s World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees.

Some of this year’s finalists include the Nintendo classic “Metroid,” house party favorite “Guitar Hero,” and the horror game “Resident Evil.”

The unveiling will happen in person for the first time in five years, at the Strong’s recently expanded Video Game Hall of Fame exhibit.

The reveal is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.