ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local veteran celebrated an incredible milestone today! Tony Galletto turned 100-years-old. Galletto was a highly decorated combat soldier in World War II.

Afterwards he was director of real property tax for Monroe county for 36 years. He also served as commander and post commander for the VFW.

“Today is 100 years old and let me tell you – I feel it,” says Galletto.