Le Diner en Blanc, picnic held in cities across the globe, comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds gathered in Rochester on Thursday to take part in a global phenomenon.

Le Diner en Blanc, or “the dinner in white” in French, is a yearly pop-up picnic in multiple cities across the globe. Starting in Paris in 1988, it’s meant to bring together people from all walks of life.

“It just brings people together who wouldn’t normally eat together. You meet people every year and Rochester is a small city so you end up knowing your neighbor,” Noy Botier said.

This year’s picnic took place on the Memorial Art Gallery’s lawn. It’s expected to return to the Flower City next year.