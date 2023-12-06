WXXI President & CEO to retire after almost 30 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – WXXI President & CEO Norm Silverstein announced on Wednesday that he will retire in 2024 after nearly 30 years in the position. He has agreed to stay on until his successor is found.

Under Silverstein’s leadership, WXXI has grown from operating one television station and two radio stations to running four public television channels, one cable channel for the City of Rochester, and six public radio stations. Staff has doubled under Silverstein’s direction.

During his tenure, WXXI acquired The Little Theatre, formed the Rochester Area Media Partners with the purchase of CITY Newspaper (now CITY Magazine), and most recently acquired an FM signal for NPR and WXXI News at 105.9.

Silverstein led the two most successful Capital Campaigns in the history of WXXI. During his time, WXXI has produced more than 30 documentaries that spotlight Rochester’s history and culture. One of his proudest accomplishments is WXXI’s national Move to IncludeTM initiative, a partnership with the Golisano Foundation that uses the power of public media to promote inclusion.

Under his direction, WXXI has garnered more than 65 New York State Broadcasters Association Awards, 50 Telly Awards, 19 New York Emmy Awards, and 12 Edward R. Murrow Awards.