Wyoming County deputies: Man violated order of protection by displaying gun in video chat

AVON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested an Avon man for displaying a gun in a video chat with someone who had an order of protection against him.

Jesse Driscoll Jr, 37, is accused of contacting the person in the Village of Castile on Nov. 28 and again on Jan. 19 despite the order of protection. Deputies say that the second time, he reached out on social media and displayed the gun.

Driscoll was caught on Jan. 21 after four warrants were out for his arrest. He was also wanted for bail jumping after failing to appear in court to answer to a felony charge.

Wyoming County deputies say they arrested Driscoll at his home in Avon after a multi-hour standoff that also involved the SWAT Team of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Driscoll turned himself over after negotiations.

Driscoll’s charges include criminal contempt in the first degree, a felony. He is being held at Wyoming County Jail without bail. He was arraigned and will reappear in Town of Castile court on Feb. 6. and Wyoming County Court on Feb. 8.