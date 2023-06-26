Wyoming County looks for best burgers in county

WYOMING COUNTY: The Wyoming County Chamber wants to know what business or organization has the best burgers.

“Everyone loves a great burger and has that go-to place where they can always count on getting it just the way they want,” said Scott Gardner, CEO of the Wyoming County Chamber and Tourism office. “This is a fun way for the community to get involved, tell about their favorite place, and recognize a great local business.”

The community is encouraged to submit their nominations for Wyoming County’s Best Burger through the electronic form here. Nominations will be accepted from July 1 through July 15, 2023.

Voting for best burgers runs July 17 through July 31.

The winner will be announced on August 1, and will receive an engraved plaque, along with bragging rights.

Businesses and Organizations must be within Wyoming County to be considered or they need to be a Wyoming County Chamber member. For a list of Chamber members please click here or you can visit the Tourism website for even more ideas.