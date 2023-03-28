Wyoming County man arrested for stealing trading cards from Walmart

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – A Kendall man was arrested following a string of thefts at several Western New York Walmarts throughout several counties.

Christopher A. Debuck, 42, was arrested by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office following theft investigations at the Walmart in the Town of Warsaw. WCSO say that Debuck was stealing sports trading cards from several Walmart locations in Wyoming, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, and Monroe Counties.

On March 23, Debuck was found leaving Walmart in Warsaw with over $150 in stolen cards. In his car, $400 worth of stolen sports cards was found.

Investigation found that Debuck was reselling the stolen cards online. He was charged with scheme to defraud, criminal possession of stolen property, and three counts of petit larceny. Debuck was released with a appearance ticket to return to the Town of Warsaw Court on 4/10/23.