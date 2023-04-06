Wyoming County man pleads guilty to break-in and deadly assault

SILVER SPRING, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to breaking into a home and killing the person inside in October of 2022.

Eric Cushman, 52, admitted to entering the home in the Village of Silver Spring through a window in violation of an order of protection. While inside, he went into the bedroom and assaulted a man, causing injuries to his head and neck.

The man died after spending 30 days at the Erie County Medical Center. Cushman was on parole at the time of the killing, serving seven years after a previous assault conviction in 2016.

Cushman pleaded guilty last week. He could face 12 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on May 10.