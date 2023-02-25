Wyoming County man sentenced to 20 years for shooting pregnant woman

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – On Thursday, 30-year-old Jared Wrazen of Java, in Wyoming County, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of additional post-release supervision.

On May 16, 2022 Wrazen shot a pregnant woman in the stomach. She survived but lost the baby. A 4-year-old was also present during the shooting. Wrazen’s mother was also charged for failing to keep her gun, which wasn’t on her permit license, away from him.

Wrazen pled guilty to first-degree assault on November 30, 2022. When he made that plea, he was already a felon on parole.