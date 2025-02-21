Yankees lift nearly 50-year ban on beards, allow players to sport ‘well-groomed’ facial hair

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have made a change to their grooming policy, ending a nearly 50-year ban on beards. This policy, originally imposed by former owner George Steinbrenner, is being updated to allow players and coaches to have “well-groomed beards.”

Current owner Hal Steinbrenner announced the change after consulting with numerous former and current Yankees.

“I did make the decision that the policy in place was outdated – and given how important it is to that generation – and given it is the norm in the world today – it was somewhat unreasonable,” Steinbrenner said.

Statement from Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner on the alteration of Yankees facial hair policy: pic.twitter.com/UdEuAg3gZy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 21, 2025

Previously, the Yankees’ policy only permitted mustaches.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.