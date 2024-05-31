Yates County DA: Man sexually trafficked child, forced her into daily child pornography

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — An Alabama man is accused of sexually trafficking a child in Yates County.

Yates County District Attorney Tod Casella says Austin Pace used social media to talk to a girl, intimidating her into engaging in sexual activity and creating child pornography daily. Pace is charged with several crimes, including promoting prostitution, coercion, and obscenity.

Pace is being held in the Yates County Jail on $50,000 bail. He is facing up to 25 years in prison. He is to appear back in court on June 11.