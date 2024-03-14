Yates County man dies after crash in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — A Yates County man died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Town of Geneva.

Daniel L. Gow, 34, of Dresden, was pronounced dead at Geneva General Hospital.

The crash happened at about 10:38 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 6 and Billsboro Road. Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say Gow and George Hibbs, 53, of Manchester were approaching County Road 6 on Billsboro Road from opposite directions. After stopping at the intersection, Gow tried to turn left onto County Road 6 northbound and Hibbs, who didn’t stop for the stop sign, hit his vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Geneva General.

Deputies say the investigation is still continuing.

Finger Lakes Ambulance and firefighters from Geneva, White Springs and West Lake Road fire departments responded, along with sheriff’s deputies