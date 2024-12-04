Yates County Sheriff’s Office holds annual ‘Cops, Kids, Toys’ drive to brighten holidays for local families in need

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — The ‘Cops, Kids, Toys’ campaign is back to bring joy to families in need this holiday season.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Division is collecting new, unopened toys for local families. Deputies volunteer their time to buy additional gifts, wrap gifts, and deliver them to homes before Christmas.

Donations are being accepted at several locations, including Friendly Dodge, Community Bank, Eaves Dental, Yates County Community Center, Yates County Sheriff’s Office, and the Yates County Office building until Dec. 13. All donations stay within the community, and the Law Enforcement Officers Union members will match contributions.

The initiative began in 2016, founded by Investigator Megan Morehouse, Rodney Cole, Sheriff Frank Ryan, and Deputy Megan Sotir. The drive collaborates with local schools—Dundee, Penn Yan, and Marcus Whitman—to identify families who could use extra help during the holidays.

This year, the campaign aims to assist at least 18 families.

“Our community each year has a great response and their donations are an important part of keeping this program going strong,” said Investigator Morehouse.

The campaign often receives many toys for younger children but finds a need for gifts suitable for teenagers. The Union’s monetary donations help fill this gap, ensuring every child receives gifts of equal value.

Donations will be collected until Dec. 13, and the gifts will be delivered to families on Dec. 18. A cash donation box is also available at Community Bank, with contributions matched by the union.