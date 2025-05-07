Yellow Alert Weather: Heavy rain with localized flooding threat Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Yellow Alert continues into Wednesday morning for locally heavy rain before ending west to east by midday and early afternoon.

Expect drier weather later in the day with some partial sunshine and nothing more than a couple of showers later in the day. Thankfully, we have seen only minor problems so far but will need to monitor creeks and streams through midday for some possible flooding.

Main area of flooding concern will be east of Rochester into Wayne County and the northern Finger Lakes where one to three inches of rain has fallen. Another quarter to half an inch of rain is likely before tapering off.

Plan on a wet morning commute and allow extra time as roads may have big puddles. Low visibility due to road spray will also reduce speeds. Check on the basement and make sure the sump pump is working well. Steady rain will be gone by midday with more scattered showers this afternoon.

We’re tracking a cool Thursday and Friday with a shower or two and then much nicer weather will arrive for the weekend and some warmth next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates.