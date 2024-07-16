Yellow Alert ended: Showers, storms possible Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Yellow Alert for our area has expired after a relatively active morning and early afternoon. A low-level disturbance brought another round of severe weather as it moved its way through Western New York. Tornado warnings stayed east of our area, but a few damage reports of downed trees were still reported in Macedon as well as northeastern Wayne County.

Skies continue to clear heading into Tuesday evening, but dewpoint temperatures will remain in the upper 60s ahead of a larger-scale cold front that will be making its way through the area Wednesday in the late morning to afternoon hours. No severe weather is anticipated with this frontal passage, but showers and storms are expected to impact the Finger Lakes region in the early afternoon with the timing of this precipitation coming in around early afternoon for the western Finger Lakes. North of the Finger Lakes into Monroe County, spotty showers are still expected. A rumble of thunder may be possible, however, we will not see anything like the severe weather that has been on repeat over the past week.

This stormy pattern and humidity will break following the passage of this cold front, as cooler temperatures and dry weather return to the area Thursday with comfortable dewpoints in the mid-50s. High temperatures will be a bit below average Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s in the wake of this cold front. More seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine return for the weekend which will be very favorable for outdoor activities.